West Bengal lifts night curfew for 2 days in these districts. Check details

The West Bengal government on Tuesday announced temporary relaxation of night curfew in Nadia and Hooghly districts on the occasion of Jagadhatri Puja, reported news agency ANI. The night curfew in the state is observed between 11pm and 5am in view of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. A state government notification tweeted by ANI said that the restrictions will be relaxed on November 12 and 13.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“On the occasion of the Jagadhatri Puja, restrictions relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11pm to 5am shall be relaxed on 12/11/2021 and 13/11/2021 for Nadia and Hooghly districts only,” the order said.

Jagatdhatri Puja is particularly observed in eastern Indian states of West Bengal and Odisha in the month of Kartik. During the festival, devotees celebrate the reincarnation of Goddess Durga in the form of Jagadhatri.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier, the Mamata Banerjee-led government relaxed the night curfew in the state on account of the Durga Puja celebrations in October. “In view of the ensuing festive period the said restriction relating to movement of people and vehicles between 11pm and 5am is relaxed during 10th October 2021 to 20th October 2021,” the government said in its earlier order.

Also read | Karnataka withdraws night curfew, eases curbs at airports as Covid cases drop

West Bengal reported 603 single-day Covid-19 cases, pushing the infection tally to 15,99,091, the health department said in a bulletin on Tuesday. The department further informed that 14 people died due to the viral disease in the previous 24 hours, taking the death toll to 19,240.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While 657 Covid patients recovered on Monday, 774 people were cured of the disease the previous day. The state's recovery rate is 98.3%. So far, 15,71,952 people have recovered in West Bengal.

Kolkata reported 149 new infections followed by 138 cases in North 24 Parganas. Of the 23 districts of the state, only these two reported a three-digit figure of new cases in the previous 24 hours. At least 11 districts registered a single-digit figure in the same period.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for four coronavirus deaths while three died in Nadia and one in the state capital Kolkata, the bulletin further said.