Karnataka withdraws night curfew, eases curbs at airports as Covid cases drop

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Friday withdrew the night curfew that has been in effect in the state since April 2021. The decision was taken considering the reduction in Covid-19 cases and case positivity rate in the state.

The order issued by P Ravi Kumar, chief secretary and chairman of the state executive committee, read that the decision to withdraw night curfew in the state will come into force with immediate effect. “Night curfew, which is being imposed from 10 pm to 5 am, is herewith withdrawn,” the order read.

In addition to this, the government has also allowed the resumption of horse racing in compliance with all Covid-19 safety protocols. “Number of racing patrons attending horse racing shall be strictly as per the seating capacity of the venue and only fully vaccinated people will be allowed entry into such premises,” the government said.

The government has also eased restrictions at the international airports in the state. The travellers no longer need to go through SPO2 routine checks (except in cases of fever, cough, cold, difficulty in breathing, etc) at airports. In addition to this, the RT-PCR test report checking on arrival has also been discontinued, except for those from selected countries, notified by the government of India, to be conducted at the airport.

The decision comes as a surprise as the Technical Advisory Committee on Covid-19 had recommended increasing testing across the state as more than two million people turned out to pay their homage to Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar and large crowds were seen during the campaign for the two bypolls.

The Committee earlier had recommended conducting 110,000 tests in the state every day. It had been advised that among these 50,000 tests to be conducted in Bengaluru and 60,000 in districts with special attention to border areas. The decision has been taken to increase the Covid tests in the capital city by 20%.

The government is also contemplating issuing guidelines on collecting contact numbers of people who get medicines for cold, cough, and breathing problems. Further awareness will be created to get the Covid tests done.