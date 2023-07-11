‘Those sitting in political control rooms…': Bengal governor's warning for ‘goons’ amid violence

Amid the counting of votes for the West Bengal panchayat election, governor CV Ananda Bose on Tuesday warned of an “all-out action” against those sitting in “political control rooms, and guiding the goons on the field". More than 40 people have been killed in poll-related violence in the state so far, with 18 being killed on Saturday when the polling was held. (West Bengal panchayat election LIVE updates)

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

"There will be a relentless fight against the growing violence…those who commit violence in the field will regret the day they were born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers,” Bose told reporters.

He also expressed concern over the impact of violence on the prospects of future generations in the state. “There will be certainly very stern action because this violence is affecting the future of the new generation...We will make West Bengal a safer place for the new generation to live in..."

Bengal has been witnessing a series of violent incidents since the election date was announced on June 8. Heavy security was deployed at various counting centres across the state as reports of alleged rigging, booth capturing, and numerous reports of electoral misconduct and voter intimidation during the polling process had surfaced.

The electoral misconduct even prompted a re-poll in 696 booths on Monday. To prevent any recurrence of such incidents, at least 80-90 central force personnel will guard each of the 339 counting centres, an official told HT.

Bose will also be visiting South 24 Parganas district, including Bhangar and Canning to monitor the situation on the counting of votes. Two lakh candidates contested the election for control of civic administration at 73,887 seats. The counting of votes will be done first for Gram Panchayats, followed by those cast for Zilla Samitis and Zilla Parishads.

The election is significant for the ruling Trinamool Congress party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, which is the principal opposition party in the state, serving as a crucial litmus test ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024.

