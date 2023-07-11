Home / India News / West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE: Counting of votes underway
Live

West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE: Counting of votes underway

Jul 11, 2023 08:49 AM IST
OPEN APP

West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE Updates: A total 5.67 crore people were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats.

The counting of votes in the violence-hit panchayat and rural body elections in West Bengal is currently underway. This comes a day after repolling was held across 696 polling booths in 19 districts.

Security personnel stand guard at a strong room where ballot boxes are kept after the West Bengal panchayat polls, in Nadia.
Security personnel stand guard at a strong room where ballot boxes are kept after the West Bengal panchayat polls, in Nadia. (PTI)

In this election, 37 people have lost their lives, with 18 killed on the day of polling on Saturday. 

A total of 5.67 crore people living in the state's rural areas were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats of the panchayat system.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:49 AM IST

    42 deaths reported in West Bengal so far since June 8

    According to reports, around 42 people have died in election-related violence in West Bengal since June 8. On July 8 alone, 18 people died and a dozen others were injured. Read more here

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:26 AM IST

    West Bengl Goveror on violence in state 

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose while speaking to the media on pre-poll violence said, “There will be a relentless fight against growing violence in Bengal. Those who commit violence in the field will be made to curse the day they are born. All authorities will come down with a heavy hand on the goons and lawbreakers.”

  • Jul 11, 2023 08:01 AM IST

    Counting of votes begins

    The counting of votes for the West Bengal panchayat elections has begun.

  • Jul 11, 2023 07:58 AM IST

    Security at counting center in Berhampore Girls College, Murshidabad: WATCH

    Visuals from Berhampore Girls College, Murshidabad.

  • Jul 11, 2023 07:50 AM IST

    West Bengal Guv to visit 3 violence-hit districts today

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose to visit South 24 Parganas district, including Bhangar and Canning, to take the stock of situation on the day of counting of votes for the Panchayat election.

  • Jul 11, 2023 07:11 AM IST

    Voting on July 8 was declared ‘void’. Here's why

    The voting on July 8 was declared void by the state election commission (SEC) in the light of alleged rigging, booth capturing and multiple reports of electoral malfeasance and voter intimidation. 

  • Jul 11, 2023 06:58 AM IST

    Massive security deployed at counting center: WATCH

    Ahead of the counting of West Bengal Panchayat elections, massive security has been deployed at the counting center. Visuals from Narayantala Ramkrishna Vidhya Mandir, South 24 Parganas.

  • Jul 11, 2023 06:54 AM IST

    West Bengal Guv met Amit Shah amid pre-poll violence

    West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, who had been conducting visits to districts affected by pre-poll violence, met with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Monday. After the meeting, the Governor said that there will be “light at the end of the tunnel and that good things will happen in the future.” “The darkest hour is just before dawn. There will be light at the end of the tunnel. The only message I could get today is -if winter comes can spring be far behind? Good will happen in the days to come,” he said.

  • Jul 11, 2023 06:51 AM IST

    Who won in 2018?

    In the 2018 polls, the Trinamool Congress had won uncontested, 34 per cent of the seats in the panchayat elections. The ruling party has won several seats without contesting this year as well.

  • Jul 11, 2023 06:21 AM IST

    Fresh violence reported on Monday

    On Monday, four more persons were reported dead, taking the toll of political violence to 42 since June 8, when the three-tier local body polls were announced.

  • Jul 11, 2023 05:42 AM IST

    Counting of votes today

    The counting of votes in the violence-affected panchayat elections in West Bengal will be held today - a day after repolling was held across 696 polling booths in 19 districts.

  • Jul 11, 2023 05:27 AM IST

    West Bengal panchayat election 2023 results: Litmus test for Mamata, BJP ahead of 2024

    In Bengal's politics, violence during elections is nothing new. Till now, 37 people have lost their lives in this year's elections, with 18 killed on the day of polling on Saturday. In the previous election held in 2018, 23 people were killed with 12 fatalities on the day of polling. Read more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
west bengal west bengal panchayat elections west bengal government suvendu adhikari mamata banerjee tmc bjp bengal bjp + 6 more

West Bengal panchayat election results today; 42 deaths, re-polling. 10 updates

india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 08:34 AM IST

Results of West Bengal panchayat election, considered a litmus test for Trinamool Congress and BJP, will be declared today. Tight security in place.

Female voters stand in a queue to cast their votes during the repolling of the West Bengal Panchayat election at Gangajalghati in Bankura on Monday. (ANI Photo)
ByAniruddha Dhar

West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE: Counting of votes underway

West Bengal Panchayat polls results LIVE Updates: A total 5.67 crore people were eligible to decide the fate of 2.06 lakh candidates in 73,887 seats.

Security personnel stand guard at a strong room where ballot boxes are kept after the West Bengal panchayat polls, in Nadia. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 08:49 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Monsoon LIVE: 3 killed, several vehicles buried as landslide hits Uttarakhand

Today Weather News LIVE Updates: Heavy rains in India have caused the deaths of at least 42 people, with rivers overflowing and landslides cutting off towns.

Monsoon in North India: Water flows after the flood gates of Sukhna Lake opened due to monsoon rains, in Chandigarh. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 08:52 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

SC puts interim stay on arrest of Malayalam news portal editor

The Supreme Court bench directed the editor’s counsel to advise him to be more restrained in his comments.

The Supreme Court on Monday put an interim stay on the arrest of Shajan Skaria, the editor of an online Malayalam news portal, in a case filed under the SC/ST Act. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma, Kochi

US navy ship docked for repair in Tamil Nadu

The US Navy Ship arrived at Larsen & Toubro Ltd (L&T) shipyard is the first to conduct a mid-voyage repair under the five-year Master Ship Repair agreement between the US Navy and L&T

Executive Vice President and Head- Defence IC, L&T, Arun Ramchandani, US Consul General Judith Ravin, The Commanding Officer of the USNS Salvor, Captain Andrew MacLeod (L) and others stand on the USNS Salvor which has been docked at Larsen and Toubro Shipyard at Kattupalli Port for voyage repairs, in Chennai on Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai

Kerala: Body of man trapped in well retrieved after 50 hours

Rescue personnels on Monday retrieved the body of a 50-year-old man from a well he was trapped in since July 8 in Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The police and fire services officials try to rescue a 55-year-old man trapped under soil inside a well near Vizhinjam, in Thiruvananthapuram on July 9, 2023. (PTI)
india news
Published on Jul 11, 2023 12:44 AM IST
ByVishnu Varma

Telangana: We will oppose UCC in Parl says KCR in meet with AIMPLB

Bharat Rashtra Samithi president and Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday announced that his party would oppose tooth and nail to the Uniform Civil Code bill as and when it will be introduced by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government

Telangana: KCR in a meeting with members of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board over the Uniform Civil Code. (Srinivasa Rao Apparasu)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu

No bill pending with Telangana governor’s office: Tamilisai

Tamilisai was referring to the comments made by Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president and state industries and IT minister K T Rama Rao on Saturday.

Tamilisai also requested the media fraternity to officially seek clarification from the Raj Bhavan before carrying any news related to her. (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:43 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

After SC panel’s report in Adani-Hindenburg, Sebi seeks to tighten FPI norms

On May 17, the apex court gave Sebi time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations thrown up by the Hindenburg report released in January.

On May 17, the apex court gave Sebi time till August 14 to complete its probe into the allegations thrown up by the Hindenburg report released in January (REUTERS)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 03:47 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand

First-time MPs excel in Parliament, reveals Lok Sabha secretariat data

The data, compiled for 250 debutant members who didn’t become ministers, showed that they asked 41,104 questions

The 17th Lok Sabha has 270 first-time MPs, the highest ever (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 01:32 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Smriti Kak Ramachandran, New Delhi

Airports may not get full body scanners soon as AAI cancels tender

The AAI has withdrawn its tender to procure 131 full body scanners due to issues with a clause from the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management.

Following a Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) circular, the AAI had in 2020 issued a tender to procure 198 body scanners for 63 airports (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 03:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Amid heavy rains, overflowing river systems taking a toll

Heavy rains in the upper reaches of Chamba and Kangra districts, the source of the Ravi river, have resulted in flooding of several downstream areas.

A temple submerged as the river Beas overflows following heavy rains in Mandi in Himachal Pradesh. (Reuters)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 02:02 AM IST
ByChetan Chauhan

Rain-heavy system over north likely to subside by today, to shift to east: IMD

In two days, an interaction between a western disturbance and the monsoon trough led to heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana.

Delhi Metro train passes above Yamuna river after heavy monsoon rains, in New Delhi, Monday. (PTI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 01:58 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi

Jaishankar files papers for second term in RS

The last date for filing nominations is July 13, and the deadline for the withdrawal of nominations is July 17

External affairs minister S Jaishankar accompanied by other BJP leaders while filing his nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections, in Gandhinagar on Monday (Agencies)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:32 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Karnataka: CM begins cash transfers to beneficiaries of rice scheme

According to food and civil supplies minister KH Muniyappa, the Congress government will transfer ₹34 per kg of rice, which amounts to ₹ 170 per month per person in place of rice. The rest of the five kg which comes from the Centre will be provided as usual.

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah released the direct benefit transfers (DBTs) to beneficiaries as part of the ‘Anna Bhagya’ scheme (ANI)
india news
Updated on Jul 11, 2023 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
Live Score
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out