West Bengal panchayat polls to be held in single phase on July 8: All you need to know

The three-tier panchayat polls in West Bengal will be held on July 8, State Election Commissioner Rajiva Sinha said on Thursday.

“The panchayat polls will be held on July 8. The last date for filing nominations is June 15. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is June 20,” Sinha told a press conference.

Sinha, however, evaded a direct reply on whether the elections would be held under the supervision of central forces as demanded by opposition parties.

The polls for the village councils will be held in a single day and the last day for filing nominations will be June 15.

In response to a question, the official said votes will be counted on July 11.

The three-tier Panchayati Raj system consists of Gram Panchayat, Panchayat Samiti and Zila Parishad.

The panchayat election is considered to be an indicator of which way the state will vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

2018 Panchayat election

The ruling Trinamool Congress had recorded a resounding victory in the 2018 West Bengal panchayat polls, with the BJP coming a distant second. The CPI(M) bagged the third position and the Congress fourth.

The panchayat elections in West Bengal took place on May 14, 2018. However, massive violence was witnessed during the polls, due to which re-elections were held on May 16, 2018, in 573 booths spread across 19 districts.

– With PTI Inputs

