West Bengal registers sharp spike in adenovirus cases; state on high alert

West Bengal has reported a sharp spike in adenovirus cases even as beds in paediatric care units in various hospitals, both state-run and private, are filling up fast.

Even though the state health department has not released any data on the number of children affected nor the death toll till date, officials said at least 32% of the samples sent to the National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (ICMR-NICED) in Kolkata since January have tested positive.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Every year, a seasonal increase of acute respiratory infection is seen during late winter and early spring. This year an uptick has been reported, affecting the children in a relatively greater degree. The state is capable and equipped to handle the situation. We have issued some directives to the districts and medical college and hospitals,” said Siddhartha Niyogi, director of health services in West Bengal.

Also Read: FDA advisory panel to review Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected

At least two children – a six-month–old boy and two-and-half-year-old girl – admitted with respiratory problems in two separate state-run child hospitals died on Sunday.

Officials are yet to confirm whether they were suffering from adenovirus.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Around 32% of the samples sent to us since January tested positive for adenovirus. In December, it was 22%. Usually, it ranges below 10%. This is a matter of concern. We are planning to send some samples for genome sequencing,” said a senior official of ICMR-NICED in Kolkata.

Medical colleges across the state and the chief medical officers of health of all districts have been directed to check the preparedness and take stock of equipment and infrastructure including oxygen supply and pediatric ventilators.

“All medical colleges have been asked to share information on number of children admitted with acute respiratory infections, deaths, and number of children admitted in critical care units. A guideline on how to treat children with fever and respiratory symptoms has also been issued”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

State-run medical colleges have been asked to make provisions so that additional pediatric beds for respiratory infection cases may be arranged.

“Even though the virus is affecting almost everyone, but children below the age of two years are at risk. The primary reason is drastic fluctuations in the weather. Also, after the Covid-19 pandemic and children are freely mixing now in schools,” said a doctor of a state-run hospital.

An advisory has been issued by the state health department which includes avoiding crowded places and wearing masks. Parents have been requested not to send children to schools if they are sick.