FDA advisory panel to review Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected
A panel of expert advisers to the US Food and Drug Administration began a meeting to discuss Johnson & Johnson's one-dose Covid-19 vaccine on Friday, setting the stage for a possible emergency use authorization as early as this week.
After it receives the recommendation, the FDA is likely to authorize the vaccine for emergency use within a day or so, making it the third available in the United States, and the only one that requires just one shot.
The panel, consisting of doctors, infectious disease experts and medical researchers, began the meeting at 9:00 a.m. ET (1400 GMT), and will vote in favor or against the vaccine's use several hours later at the end of the meeting.
The panel will consider whether the benefits of the vaccine outweigh its risk for use in people aged 18 and older.
In a 44,000-person trial, the vaccine overall was 66% effective at preventing moderate-to-severe cases of Covid-19 compared with a placebo.
The effectiveness of the one-dose vaccine varied over time and location. In the United States, the effectiveness was 74% at 14 days and 72% two weeks later, while the shot was 64% effective at stopping moderate-to-severe Covid-19 after 28 days in South Africa, where a worrying new variant has swept across the country.
The vaccine was 100% effective at preventing hospitalizations 28 days after vaccination and there were no Covid-19 deaths among those who received the shot.
"In the context of the pandemic, the FDA is likely to issue an emergency use authorization (EUA) based on the data," said UBS analyst Navin Jacob ahead of the panel meeting.
The J&J vaccine can be stored in normal refrigerator temperatures, making distribution easier than that of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines that use mRNA technology and must be shipped and stored frozen.
J&J's vaccine uses a common cold virus known as adenovirus type 26 to introduce coronavirus proteins into cells in the body and trigger an immune response.
Three to four million doses of the vaccine are expected to be rolled out next week.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
EU medicines regulator approves Regeneron Covid-19 therapy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
FDA advisory panel to review J&J Covid-19 vaccine with thumbs up expected
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank of America gives paid time off for US staff to get Covid-19 vaccines
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden administration to promote vaccination with businesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Biden team looking to stop Saudi arms deals that help it attack others
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Third US vaccine could raise question: Which Covid-19 shots are best?
- If cleared for emergency use, the J&J vaccine would offer a one-dose option that could help speed vaccinations.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US justice department pledges to probe, as attacks on Asian Americans increase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nepal cabinet recommends President to call meeting of reinstated Lower House
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Caribbean countries ask wealthy nations to share vaccine supply
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US conducts first military operation under Biden, hits Iran-backed groups in Syria
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Half a million US chicks euthanised after storm hits Texas
- While it’s unclear how many chicken producers experienced losses, even small percentage changes in supply can move the market, and prices have already been gaining.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bharat Biotech confirms deal with Brazil for 20 million doses of Covaxin
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
US judge in Google case disturbed that even ‘Incognito’ users are tracked
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers' protest shows need for laws in sync with stakeholders: UN rights chief
- The UN high commissioner for human rights was also critical of action taken by Indian authorities against journalists covering the protests and efforts to curb freedom of expression on social media.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Former Spanish king pays 4.4 million euros to tax agency
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox