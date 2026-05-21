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West Bengal: Repolling underway at all 285 booths in Falta amid tight security

The ECI ordered fresh elections on May 21, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process”.

Published on: May 21, 2026 10:55 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Repolling in all 285 polling stations of West Bengal’s Falta assembly constituency began on Thursday morning amid tight security, with voters queuing up outside booths despite sweltering heat, Election Commission (ECI) officials said.

A security official checks credentials of a voter at a polling station in Falta assembly seat of South 24 Parganas district, West Bengal, on Thursday. (PTI)

Polling began at 7am and voter turnout touched 20.47% by around 9am, officials said.

“Voting started at 7am at all the 285 polling stations amid tight security and was is underway peacefully. There were no reports of any untoward incident such as rigging and EVM tampering around 9am,” an ECI official said.

The ECI ordered fresh elections in all polling stations of the Falta assembly seat on May 21, citing “severe electoral offences and subversion of democratic process” in a large number of booths during the second phase of the West Bengal assembly elections on April 29.

“ECI received at least 77 complaints related to EVM tampering during the second phase of elections in West Bengal on April 29. While 32 came from Falta, 13 were received from Magrahat, 29 were received from Diamond Harbour and three were received from Budge Budge,” an official had said.

“It was my dream that Falta should become ‘Sonar Falta’. The chief minister has said that a special package would be announced for Falta. That’s why I am stepping aside from contesting the repoll scheduled on May 21,” Khan told reporters.

ECI officials clarified that Khan’s announcement came after the deadline for withdrawal of nominations and, technically, he continued to remain a candidate in the fray.

The TMC later issued a statement distancing itself from Khan’s decision, saying it was his personal call and not that of the party.

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari attacked Khan over his withdrawal announcement while addressing a rally in Falta on Tuesday.

“Where has the so-called ‘Pushpa’ gone? The people of Falta would have removed you anyway. Pushpa had earlier said ‘jhukega nahi’. Today ‘Pushpa’ fled and said that he doesn’t want to contest. Nephew can’t be seen anywhere. This is TMC’s trap. People would think the BJP has already won the Falta assembly and therefore need not come out to vote. I would say you haven’t been able to vote for many years. So, vote freely and without fear this time,” Adhikari said.

 
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Home / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal: Repolling underway at all 285 booths in Falta amid tight security
Home / Cities / Kolkata / West Bengal: Repolling underway at all 285 booths in Falta amid tight security
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