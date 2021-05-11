West Bengal's daily Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark; 132 more deaths seen

West Bengal's daily tally of new Covid-19 cases breached the 20,000-mark on Tuesday, while 132 more people died in the state, as per the Health Department.

The state reported record 20,136 new cases, it said.

The cases were detected after testing 68,142 samples in the last 24 hours, taking the positivity rate to 29.55 per cent.

The state has so far registered 10,32,740 cases and 12,593 deaths.

West Bengal recorded 18,994 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

There are 1,27,673 active cases in the state at present.

