‘Will deliver free vaccines to every citizen of Bengal’: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement said that her government will ensure that every citizen of the state receives the Covid-19 vaccine free of cost.

“The government is taking steps to ensure that every citizen of the state receives free doses of the Covid-19 vaccine,” the West Bengal chief minister said. She also thanked the state’s healthcare and frontline workers for their work during the pandemic.

“We have seen how you dedicated yourself to your jobs despite the fear of the pandemic. Keeping that in mind, I want to assure you that your vaccine doses will be sent to you in a timely manner,” Banerjee further added.

The prime minister will hold a virtual meeting with all chief ministers on Monday to discuss the ongoing Covid-19 situation and also evaluate states’ preparedness ahead of vaccine rollout.

India plans to vaccinate 30 million people in the first round of the nationwide vaccination drive which begins on January 16. The Union ministry of health and family welfare recently conducted two dry runs for the Covid-19 vaccination drive across the country. The health ministry had conducted its second dry run on Friday to check states’ and Union territories’ preparedness ahead of the vaccine rollout. The first vaccine dry run was conducted on January 2 across more than 700 districts across the nation.

The government’s expert panel approved two vaccines at the beginning of this month. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Serum Institute of India’s Covishield developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University has been granted approval for emergency use.

India has recorded close to 108,000 cases and more than 1,500 deaths due to Covid-19 last week. West Bengal has recorded 559,886 cases of Covid-19 and 9,922 deaths so far.