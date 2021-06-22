Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Will join probe if not arrested: Ex-TMC leader

The CBI suspects Mishra is living in Vanuatu, a small island country in the Polynesia.
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Kolkata
PUBLISHED ON JUN 22, 2021 04:41 AM IST
The CBI has issued a red corner notice against Mishra. His lawyers, however, said Mishra renounced his citizenship last year through an application at Indian consulate in Dubai.(AFP)

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Vinay Mishra, an accused in cases related to illegal coal mining and cross-border cattle smuggling, filed an application in the Calcutta high court on Monday, saying that he will visit India to face interrogation only if the agencies promised not to arrest him.

In a plea, filed by his lawyers, Mishra also sought the court’s permission to appear via video conferencing.

The CBI has issued a red corner notice against Mishra. His lawyers, however, said Mishra renounced his citizenship last year through an application at Indian consulate in Dubai.

