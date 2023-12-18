Youth's body found hanging at Eden Gardens gallery

The deceased was identified as 21-year-old Dhananjay Barik, son of a ground worker, they said. HT Image

Barik was found hanging from the upper tier of gallery-K of the stadium by one of the caretakers, a senior officer said, adding that the youth was missing since Sunday afternoon.

"The deceased was possibly suffering from depression because he was not getting appointment as a ground staff at the Eden Gardens like his father and uncle, who are also employed there. We are investigating whether it is a case of suicide or something else. The body has been sent for post-mortem," the officer said.

The youth's family members had filed a missing complaint with Maidan police station on Sunday, he said, adding that the deceased was staying with his father and uncle at the quarters meant for Eden Gardens' staff.