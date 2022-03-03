Zero Covid deaths after a year in Bengal

KOLKATA: No Covid-related deaths were on Wednesday reported for the first time in West Bengal almost exactly after a year since March 1, 2021, the state health department said. At least 21,178 people have died of the disease in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On Wednesday, the state reported 153 Covid-19 cases taking the total count to 2,01,5406. There were 1,795 active cases in West Bengal.

“Even though cases have dropped to around 150 from a high of 24,000 cases daily in mid-January, there is no room for laxity as Covid-19 has not disappeared. People should still wear masks and maintain all Covid-19 safety protocols,” said a health department official.

This week, the state government announced a night curfew will continue between 12 midnight and 5 am. Barring Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, and Howrah, the daily Covid-19 cases have dropped under 10 in 20 districts.

Kolkata (32) on Wednesday reported the maximum cases followed by North 24 Parganas (28) and Howrah (13).

Government offices, educational institutions, shops markets, and tourist spots have reopened in the state. Trains and flights are also operating without restrictions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}