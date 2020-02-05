Kolkata woman claims men in ambulance tried to abduct her before running over father in law

Updated: Feb 05, 2020 19:41 IST

Kolkata police on Wednesday evening arrested the 26-year old driver of the ambulance that had run over a 50-year-old man last night and the ambulance was seized as well. The case, however, took a new twist with the daughter-in-law of the victim claiming today that the men in the ambulance had tried to abduct her minutes before hitting her father-in-law.

Around midnight on Tuesday, the man, a resident of Christopher Road in Tangra area of the city was hit by an ambulance on Govinda Khatik Road in the same locality, while returning home after attending a marriage ceremony.

He was taken to the state-run NRS Hospital with multiple injuries but could not survive. On Wednesday morning, his daughter-in-law lodged a complaint with Tangra police station alleging the same ambulance had tried to abduct her minutes before.

“Those boarding the ambulance shouted ‘lift her, lift her’ the moment it approached me. As I shouted, my father-in-law and uncle-in-law, who were a few metres ahead of me, came rushing to my rescue. While my uncle-in-law dragged me to a safe distance, the ambulance hit my father-in-law and sped away,” the woman told journalists on Wednesday after lodging the police complaint.

The police had registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder against the driver of the unidentified ambulance.

“Before starting a fresh FIR on the basis of the woman’s complaint, we need to understand why she did not make this allegation on Tuesday night itself,” said a police officer involved in the investigation.

Joint commissioner of police (crime) Murli Dhar said, “A complaint has been received. The case is being investigated.”