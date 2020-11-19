e-paper
Home / Cities / Labourer killed in freak elevator mishap in Mohali, employer booked

Labourer killed in freak elevator mishap in Mohali, employer booked

Used an open elevator meant to lift goods, when an iron rod pierced through his neck.

cities Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 21:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Mohali
         

A 24-year-old labourer was killed after an iron rod pierced through his neck while using an open industrial elevator at a medicine warehouse in Phase 8-B, Industrial Area, on Wednesday evening.

Police have booked Vibhag Sethi, owner of Romsons Warehouse, for culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code.

The victim, Abhishek Kumar, was a resident of Jagatpura village, and had been working at the warehouse for the past three months.

The unit has two elevators, one for workers and another to lift goods, which has no protective walls.

“Despite his manager warning him against using the goods’ elevators, Abhishek took it to go to the third floor around 6pm. As the elevator got moving, Abhishek stuck his head out to look down and an iron rod pierced his neck near the ear,” said inspector Manphool Singh, station house officer, Phase 1 police station.

A severely injured Abhishek was rushed to a private hospital in Sohana by the police, but was declared brought dead.

According to sub-inspector Avtar Singh, in-charge, Industrial Area Phase 8 police post, the open lift was set up illegally and had no boundaries for protection. “The victim’s employer has been booked and will be arrested soon. The body was handed over to the family after autopsy on Thursday,” he added.

Abhishek is survived by his parents and two siblings.

