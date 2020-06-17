e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / LAC stand-off will go on unless Tibet issue is resolved, says exiled govt

LAC stand-off will go on unless Tibet issue is resolved, says exiled govt

The Central Tibetan Administration has condemned the violence perpetrated by China towards the Indian soldiers.

cities Updated: Jun 17, 2020 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Dharamshala
Central Tibetan Administration president Lobsang Sangay
Central Tibetan Administration president Lobsang Sangay(HT File)
         

Reacting to the latest face-off between India and China in Ladakh in which at least 21 Indian soldiers were killed, Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) president Lobsang Sangay said anytime something like this happens, it is of deep concern for us.

“We have been saying this for sixty years that since the Indo-Tibet border has transformed into Indo-China border all these tensions have come up,” said Sangay.

“What has happened in Tibetan is now happening on the Indian border,” he added.

The head of the exiled government said unless both sides resort to non-violence and the dialogue of perpetual peace might be a problem.

Sangay also asked the Indian government to take heed of the critical lessons from China’s occupation of Tibet in 1959 and Tibetans’ decades-long experience with the Chinese regime.

Till the Tibet issue is resolved, this will go on, he said.

Meanwhile, CTA information secretary Tsewang Gyalpo Arya said what happened at the border was quite unfortunate. “We would want that this problem should be resolved amicably through proper diplomatic discussion,” said Arya.

The CTA condemns the violence perpetrated by China towards the Indian jawans, said Arya.

However, he said, it was important to understand why these things were happening. “Xi Jinping’s leadership is being questioned nationally and internationally after the Covid-19 outbreak. So, he is deliberately creating these problems to divert attention from his failures,” said the Tibetan official.

He said China first occupied Tibet and now was eying the Indian Territory. “It’s time that India asked China to vacate the Tibetan territory and go behind the great wall,” he said.

“Many Indian leaders had said Tibet should be liberated otherwise China would come at our borders. That’s exactly what is now happening,” he said.

Tibetan writer and independence activist Tenzin Tsundue said there may be several reasons behind the Chinese move.

In May, India devised a new policy to stop Chinese investment in India, said Tsundue. Secondly, India banded with Australia-EU led UN resolution against China for probe into Covid-19. After Namaste Trump India received plugging-gap missiles from the US, boosting the military arms, he said.

“China is in a shambles. The country that depends on 70% of its income from production and export is suddenly caught in a pandemic. It has lost businesses, jobs, its exports are stuck and the country is getting isolated diplomatically, triggering a sense of insecurity and fear of internal turmoil. All these failures have resulted in Jinping’s leadership being questioned. Now, foreign companies are leaving China and setting up base in India,” he added.

top news
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
‘No compromise on borders’: PM Modi spells out India’s stance on row with China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
Intelligence agencies red-flag use of 52 mobile apps with links to China
‘Control frontline troops’, says China’s Wang Yi in phone call with S Jaishankar
‘Control frontline troops’, says China’s Wang Yi in phone call with S Jaishankar
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘Bow to the families… of great heroes’: Amit Shah pays tribute, says India is in their debt
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘PM should tell how Chinese occupied Indian territory’: Sonia Gandhi
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
‘He sacrificed life for nation, will send my grandsons too’: Sepoy Kundan Kumar’s father
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
New Delhi could opt out of Russia-India-China virtual meeting
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
20 soldiers killed: What India could have done different, says Gen Panag
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In