Leopard spotted in Chandigarh’s posh Sector 5 amid coronavirus lockdown

So far, the wild animal has not harmed anyone, say police; after it was spotted in the morning, the police alerted wildlife officials who have set up a trap and are trying to take it out of the house safely

chandigarh Updated: Mar 30, 2020 11:09 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
The leopard hiding under a ladder in a house of Sector 5, Chandigarh, on Monday morning.
The leopard hiding under a ladder in a house of Sector 5, Chandigarh, on Monday morning. (HT Photo)
         

A leopard was spotted in a residential area of Chandigarh’s upscale Sector 5 r on Monday morning, following which police made announcements asking people to stay indoors.

Even though the police said the animal was a leopard, wildlife activists are not sure about the claim.

“After the leopard was spotted, we made announcements asking people to stay indoors,” station house officer (SHO), Sector 3 police station, inspector Jaspal Singh, said.

Wildlife officials put up a cage and efforts are on to catch the wild animal.

Jaspal Singh said that the animal had strayed into a house in Sector 5.

“So far, the wild animal has not harmed anyone. After it was spotted in the morning, we alerted wildlife officials and now they are trying to take it out of the house safely,” he told PTI.

With people staying indoors during the 21-day nationwide lockdown, wild animals have been spotted on the deserted streets of Chandigarh over the past few days.

“On Sunday, I spotted a sambars crossing a road in the same area,” the inspector said.

Two days ago, videos of deer crossing roads fearlessly have surfaced on social media.

