LIP leader removes his ‘kurta’ at Khanna SSP office in protest

Alleges former SHO at Sadar police station inspector Baljinder Singh had made three people strip at the police station and made a video

cities Updated: Apr 28, 2020 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
High drama was witnessed at the office of senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Khanna after a leader of Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) removed his ‘kurta’ on Tuesday in protest against alleged police ‘high-handedness’.

LIP leader Manjit Singh Giaspura alleged that former SHO at the Sadar police station inspector Baljinder Singh had tortured husband of a former sarpanch, who was a baptised Sikh, his son and one of his aides at the police station in the past. The inspector had made them strip at the police station and made a video. Later, the video was posted on social networking sites to humiliate them.

Giaspura alleged that instead of taking action, the police only transferred the inspector to Ferozepur, which was merely an eyewash. He demanded an FIR against the accused and his dismissal from the force.

He added he would discuss the issue with his party chief MLA Simarjit Singh Bains before launching a protest against police ‘atrocities’.

In the nine-second video, recorded around ten months ago, three persons were allegedly seen standing nude in front of the SHO, whose voice is audible, but his face cannot be seen.

After the video went viral, Punjab director general of police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta had directed Jaskaran Singh, inspector general of police (IGP), Ludhiana Range, to immediately carry out a fact-finding inquiry into the matter on April 16 and submit a report at the earliest.

