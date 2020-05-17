LiveWithCorona – Ludhiana police chief conducts live yoga session on Facebook

cities

Updated: May 17, 2020 22:01 IST

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that to meet the national objectives in the lockdown period, the country would have to battle the coronavirus and move ahead. Keeping this in mind, Ludhiana police has come up with an initiative called ‘#LiveWithCorona’.

Under this, the police will share practices and precautions that can be observed by the residents while doing routine work, to avoid being exposed to coronavirus infection.

Commencing the series, Ludhiana police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal went live on Facebook on Sunday morning. He had announced about the 1.30 hour yoga session on Saturday evening, appealing to residents to join it and perform yoga according to one’s own capacity.

Around 200 persons joined the live session, which started at around 7am, wherein Agrawal performed jal neeti, pranayama, asanas and different stretching exercises.

Around 200 persons joined the live session, which started at around 7am. ( ht photo )

Further, the video was released on Facebook and it has been viewed by over 22,000 persons till the filing of this story.

Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP- headquarter) Deepak Pareek said, “The video is available for all the people. Anyone who is in link with Ludhiana Police on Facebook can watch the video and practice yoga on a daily basis.”

“In this series, police will be sharing various tips related to lifestyle, home, work, transport, shopping, health, diet, fitness and much more which will help the residents to follow their normal routine along with battling the virus,” he said.

A Delhi-based resident Rajesh Gupta, who was one of the viewers, appreciated the efforts of the police and commented, “It is good to watch the police chief setting an example on how to manage stress and stay fit during this distressed period.”

Lauding the police chief, National Road Safety Council member Kamaljit Soi also mentioned in the comment box, “I must compliment and tell you that you are too good in Yogic Kriyas!! Really fantastic, this was another great side of yours after meticulous policing!!! It’s really a great pleasure to have known such a great person, planner and an all-rounder in true sense!!!”