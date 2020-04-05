Lockdown gameplan, day 10: Swimmer Mihir Ambre’s 2 breakfasts, 2 workouts, one online gameplay strategy

cities

Updated: Apr 05, 2020 16:01 IST

PUNE Winning medals in the pool is a habit for Mihir Ambre. The 20-year old, an international swimmer, has repeatedly showcased his talent at the Khelo India Games –winning five gold medals at Khelo India Guwahati (youth games), followed by three gold, one silver and one bronze medal at Khelo India Bhubaneshwar (university games).

Ambre has also won one gold, one silver and one bronze at the South Asian Games in Kathmandu in 2019.

Ambre started swimming at the age of 10 and till date, he has won 12 international medals.

Ambre trains at Champions Aquatic Club, Kothrud, and Dolphin Aquatics, Bengaluru, stays at Mayur colony, Kothrud.

Morning session

Currently my day starts at 9am. I have divided my breakfast in two parts –after waking up, I have a light breakfast of eggs and coffee, and then I work out – which includes all types of static and dynamic exercises on our terrace. These exercises are very important to keep yourself fit when you are not getting chance to train in the pool.

Once these exercises are done, I have my heavy breakfast.

I shift my focus to studies as I am currently in my second year of International Business Management. Giving time to study becomes very important as I have regular assignments and projects which are to be submitted on regular basis in the college.

Afternoon session

It is all about leisure, as I spend time on the internet watching informative videos on YouTube. It is something which keeps me updated. Then, I rest for two hours.

Evening session

This time is dedicated to fitness and after having my afternoon coffee, I do core stability, abs, flexibility, stretching and balancing. The session lasts for an hour and 30 minutes.

Once it is done I have my dinner and then I play games like Counter Strike – Global Offensive and PubG, with my family and friends. Since these games are multiplayer games - I spend quality of time with my friends or family. Sometime I also play these games during the night.

One thing which has happened during the lockdown, is I am able to play online games which I had not played for more than a year. In regular time, the schedule is so tight that I cannot spare time for all these activities.

No gym, no pool

I cannot have all the equipment at home so yes, the gym is missed, but I am keeping myself fit with the home work outs. The biggest missing is training in the swimming pool as replicating the swimming technique and stroke is difficult.

We swimmers do have set of activities in the pool and which is completely missing due to the lockdown.

Hobby

I like listening music and it is in my daily schedule as it soothes my mind and body. And, then, the online games.