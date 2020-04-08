Lockdown: Shops in Badlapur to shut at 5pm

Updated: Apr 08, 2020 20:11 IST

The shops in Badlapur will be open only from 7am to 5pm to restrict people from coming out of their houses.

Thane collector Rajesh Narvekar ordered this restriction after people were found going out to shop at night too. He has warned of action against those not following the direction.

Only medical stores, hospitals and clinics will remain open at night.

Kulgaon Badlapur Municipal Council (KBMC) has been asked to ensure shops selling veggies, fruits or food grains shut at 5pm.