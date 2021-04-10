Home / Cities / Love jihad not as big a problem in U'khand as in other states: CM Rawat
Speaking at a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Margdarshak Mandal here Friday, Rawat said he had recently held a meeting with officials to find out how prevalent the practice is in the hill state.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 06:23 PM IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat. (HT PHOTO)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has said ‘love jihad’ is not as big a "problem" in Uttarakhand as in other states, but asserted he would certainly take steps to stop it.

Speaking at a meeting of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad's Margdarshak Mandal here Friday, Rawat said he had recently held a meeting with officials to find out how prevalent the practice is in the hill state.

"The problem is not as big here as in some other states. But it is certain that I will take steps to stop it," Rawat said

The issue of love jihad figured prominently at the meeting with seers demanding stringent laws to put an end to the practice, sources said.

