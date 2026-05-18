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10 killed after truck collides with another vehicle in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri

Dharauhra Circle Officer (CO) Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the truck has been seized and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver

Published on: May 18, 2026 10:41 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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Ten people, including two women, on Monday morning were killed when a speeding truck rammed into another passenger vehicle on the Pilibhit-Basti highway in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri district, police said.

The accident took place around 7:30am near Adlishpur village. (File photo)

The accident took place around 7:30am near Adlishpur village, nearly 40 kilometres from the district headquarters.

Dharauhra Circle Officer (CO) Shamsher Bahadur Singh said the truck has been seized and efforts are underway to trace the absconding driver.

“The collision was extremely severe. Police teams reached the spot immediately after receiving information. The truck has been seized and a search is on for the driver, who fled after the accident,” the official said.

Also Read: Two die in separate hit-and-run accidents hours apart in Andheri East

CHC Khamaria superintendent Dr Amit Kumar Singh said nine victims — including two women and seven men — were brought dead to the community health centre, while another critically injured man later succumbed during treatment at the district hospital.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / 10 killed after truck collides with another vehicle in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
Home / Cities / Lucknow / 10 killed after truck collides with another vehicle in UP’s Lakhimpur Kheri
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