MUMBAI: Two pedestrians died in separate hit-and-run accidents in Andheri East on Monday. While the first death was of a senior citizen who was hit by a dumper while crossing a road, the second death was of a 24-year-old man hit by a tempo while he was returning home from work. Two die in separate hit-and-run accidents hours apart in Andheri East

According to the police, the first incident occurred at 11:30 am on Monday at Chakala signal in Andheri East when a 63-year-old ragpicker Mariamma Harijan was crossing the road when she was hit by a dumper, causing her severe head injuries. The driver abandoned the vehicle at the spot and fled after the accident, said a police officer.

Passersby alerted the police, after which they arrived at the spot and rushed Harijan to Cooper Hospital, where she was declared dead. The police registered a case based on Harijan’s daughter’s complaint against the dumper driver Anujkumar Saroj, 33, a Thane resident.

The police said that the second incident occurred near the Vedant petrol pump on Jogeshwari-Vikhroli Link Road at 4:15 pm on Monday when a 24-year-old man, Amol Magar, was hit by a tempo while he was returning home in Goregaon East from work, a private firm where he works as a housekeeping staff member.

On being alerted by passersby, the police arrived at the spot and rushed Magar to Cooper Hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The tempo driver fled the spot, leaving the vehicle behind, said a police officer. The police later identified the driver as Raju Yadav, 26, a resident of Bhiwandi.

In both cases, the police traced and took the accused to the police station, where they were issued notices of appearance and allowed to go home.