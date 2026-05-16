Chandigarh: Two killed after modified rickshaw overturns in Mullanpur

Two men were killed after a modified motorcycle-rickshaw allegedly overturned due to rash and negligent driving near Bansepur village in Mullanpur, police said. Police recovered the bodies from bushes near the link road and shifted them to the mortuary of Kharar civil hospital for post-mortem examination. (HT File)

The deceased were identified as Ashok Yadav and Rajan. Police have booked the driver, Damodar, a native of Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, living in Bahalpur village of Kharar, under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106(1) (causing death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the group had allegedly consumed alcohol before the accident. While returning, Damodar allegedly drove the vehicle at high speed and lost control, causing the modified rickshaw to overturn into a low-lying area near the roadside. Yadav and Rajan were crushed under the vehicle and died on the spot.

Police said Damodar and another occupant, Aman, allegedly fled after the accident.

The case came to light after Yadav’s wife filed a complaint stating that Damodar had arrived at their house on Tuesday and taken her husband along with Rajan, Aman and another person to collect sugarcane.

When the group did not return till late night, the family started searching for them. The complainant alleged that Damodar gave misleading accounts about where he had dropped her husband.

The next morning, Aman allegedly led the family to the accident site near Bansepur village, where Yadav and Rajan were found trapped beneath the overturned vehicle.

Police recovered the bodies from bushes near the link road and shifted them to the mortuary of Kharar civil hospital for post-mortem examination.