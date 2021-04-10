BREAKING: 10 people killed, 20 injured as truck carrying devotees overturns near UP’s Etawah

At least 10 people were killed and 30 were injured on Saturday as a truck carrying devotees returning from Agra overturned and fell into a 30-feet deep gorge near Kasaua village in Uttar Pradesh's Badhepura.

The devotees who belong to Pinahata village were returning from Agra after visiting the Lakhna Devi temple. There were at least 100 people on board. The truck lost control and flipped while it was returning to Pinahata village. Several women and children were injured in the accident.

Police personnel along with locals of the area pulled up the bodies of the injured via ropes tied to vehicles as ambulances gathered to take the injured to hospitals. The

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON