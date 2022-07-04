‘100 worthless days’: RLD’s swipe at UP CM Yogi as he presents report card

The Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) on Monday took a swipe at Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath as he addressed a press conference to speak about the accomplishments of his government in the first 100 days of coming back to power for the second consecutive term.

The Jayant Chaudhary-led RLD, an ally of Akhilesh Yadav's Samajwadi Party (SP), wrote on its official Twitter handle that in 100 days, the Adityanath government did whatever came to its mind.

“In the hour-long speech (of the chief minister), there was no talk or discussion over issues such as employment, making UP a corruption-free and stray-cattle-free state, pothole-free roads…” read the RLD's tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

“100 worthless days of the Yogi government,” the opposition party said in a subsequent tweet.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister presented his government's report card, highlighting the achievements of 100 days of governance.

A short film speaking about the achievements was also screened at the Lok Bhavan in Lucknow.

Deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were a part of the event.

Speaking to reporters, Adityanath said that his government has undertaken a programme to make Uttar Pradesh a trillion-dollar economy, adding the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) doubled in the last five years.

“We have given more than 10,000 jobs in the past 100 days,” the chief minister further told reporters.

Adityanath also spoke about how Uttar Pradesh has become the first state to launch a scheme for timely payment of pensions, and that the size of the budget has doubled in five years.

The BJP registered a landslide victory in this year's assembly elections as it won 255 of the total 403 constituencies. Adityanath won by a margin of 1,03,390 votes from the Gorakhpur Urban constituency. He defeated Samajwadi Party leader Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla.

Adityanath took oath as the CM for a second consecutive term on March 25, along with other prominent leaders of the BJP, including Baby Rani Maurya, Jitin Jitin Prasada, and Nand Gopal Gupta, among others, who were sworn in as cabinet ministers.

