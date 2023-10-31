100-bed critical care unit to be set up in Tappal: Pathak

Agra Uttar Pradesh deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak announced in Aligarh that a 100-bed critical care unit would be established in Tappal ( a town in Khair tehsil of Aligarh district). Pathak said that this critical care unit would save precious lives of those injured in road accidents on Yamuna Expressway and Aligarh-Tappal Road. Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak being welcomed by Aligarh DM and SSP Aligarh. (HT PHOTO)

Pathak, who was in Aligarh on Monday, attended various events during his day-long visit. The Deputy CM reviewed health facilities at Panethi health centre and stressed on fruitful utilisation of funds allocated by the state government for communicable diseases prevention. He assured to fill up vacant positions of doctors and directed auction of useless ambulances instead of parking them.

“We are establishing a 100- bed critical care unit in Tappal which will cater to those injured in accidents on the fast moving 165-kilometre Yamuna Expressway connecting Agra with NOIDA, passing through Agra, Mathura and Aligarh district before reaching NOIDA,” Pathak said .

“Many a times, immediate critical care is required for those injured in road accidents and this critical care unit will prove very useful in such emergency cases. This unit will be equipped with modern health facilities and will help in treating emergency cases,” Pathak said.

“There is an urgent need for such units as road accidents claim more lives than those lost in epidemics. Timely treatment in accident cases can save many lives, bringing down casualties in road mishaps,” the deputy CM said.

District magistrate of Aligarh Indra Vikram Singh informed that the proposal for critical care unit had been forwarded to the state government and this clearance accorded by the deputy chief minister would pave the way for its establishment.

