108 health & wellness centres in Lucknow to be mapped on Google

The health and wellness centers in Lucknow will soon be integrated with Google Maps, making it easier for patients to locate nearby centers and access essential healthcare services. According to officials, this initiative is a joint effort by the health department and the Smart City Project, aimed at improving the accessibility and usage of these centers. At present, Lucknow has a total of 54 urban community health centres (CHCs) and eight rural CHCs, along with 12 primary health centres (PHCs) located in rural areas, primarily serving densely populated regions and slum localities.

“The plan of this integration process is at its initial stage in Lucknow. In this, patients can access 108 Ayushman Arogya Mandir (health and wellness centres) situated in urban areas of the city,” confirmed Yogesh Raghuwanshi, public relation officer at chief medical office (CMO) Lucknow on Thursday.

He further explained, “In February 2018, the Government of India announced the establishment of 1,50,000 health and wellness centres (HWCs) by upgrading existing sub-centres and primary health centres, forming the foundation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme. These centres are equipped to provide comprehensive primary health care (CPHC), bringing healthcare closer to people’s homes. They cover a wide range of services, including maternal and child health care, non-communicable diseases, and offer free essential medicines and diagnostic services.”

“The locations of CHC’s and PHC’s in both urban and rural areas are available on Google Maps, but this facility has not yet been extended to health and wellness centers. After the integration of these centres with Google Maps, anyone will be able to easily locate them and learn about the services offered, which will benefit the general public. Patients will simply need to enter their area name to search for nearby Health and Wellness Centers, making healthcare services more accessible,” he explained.

He said these centres provide free treatment for common illnesses like cold, cough, fever, and diarrhea, as well as vaccinations for children. These centres also hold campaigns against malaria, dengue, and polio, he added.