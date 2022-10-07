10-yr-old bitten by dog near Lucknow’s Sahu cinema

A 10-year-old was bitten by a street dog near Sahu Cinema hall, in the posh Hazratganj area, on Thursday. The boy was taken to hospital by local shopkeepers.

Additional municipal commissioner, animal welfare, Dr AK Rao, said that the dog that bit the boy has been caught and sent to Zarhara animal centre to keep the dog under watch. He said, “Soon, a drive to catch and sterilise dogs in the Hazratganj area will be launched.”

Incidents of dogs biting residents in some housing societies of the state especially in Noida and Ghaziabad have recently started a debate about the failure of animal control programmes.

In July, a 82-year-old citizen, Sushila Tripathi, was mauled to death by a Pitbull in her house.

Before that five-year-old Mohammed Reza was mauled to death and his sister, nine-year-old Jannat, was bitten by a pack of street dogs in April.