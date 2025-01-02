11 case diaries vanish from police station, FIR against 16 cops

As many as 11 case diaries tied to major criminal investigations have gone missing from the Kalyanpur Police Station, prompting an official inquiry and an FIR (first information report) against 16 policemen, including seven sub-inspectors. The missing diaries involve high-stakes cases, including murder, kidnapping, attempted murder, molestation, and forgery, and are critical for ongoing legal proceedings (Sourced)

The issue came to light when station house officer (SHO) Sudhir Kumar Singh directed head moharrir (senior policeman) Pratap Bhan Singh to retrieve the documents from the record room. The subsequent search revealed that 11 case diaries were unaccounted for, including one from a forgery case dormant for over 16 years.

“Case diaries form the backbone of any investigation. They detail every aspect required for prosecution,” said assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kalyanpur Abhishek Pandey.

A preliminary investigation identified the involvement of 16 policemen (sub-inspectors, constables, and head constables) who previously handled these cases. An internal audit and a high-level investigation are underway to recover the documents.

Deputy commissioner of police (West) Rajesh Singh assured stringent action, stating, “We are tracing the officers responsible and gathering their statements to determine accountability.”