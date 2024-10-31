11 cases against Nageena MP transferred to Saharanpur court

Eleven cases against Azad Samaj Party chief and Nageena MP Chandrashekhar Azad registered in different courts had been transferred to the MP/MLA court of Saharanpur for expedited hearing, special public prosecutor Gulab Singh said. (File)

Singh said the court of additional district judge (special judge of the MP/ MLA court) Mohit Sharma would hold successive hearings in the cases within a short duration of 8 to 10 days. “The transfer of cases will help in expedited hearing,” Singh added. The Dalit leader hails from Saharanpur.

Singh said charges in ten of the cases transferred to the MP/ MLA court had been framed, and witnesses’ statements would be recorded in the next hearings.

Singh said the status of the cases could be clarified only after the court fix a date for their hearing.

The case of Shabbirpur village violence of May 2017 has been transferred to the court. Chandrashekher was the head of Bheem Army whose workers were accused of instigating violence after a clash between Rajputs and Dalits in Shabbirpur in 2017.

Earlier this year, Azad contested the Lok Sabha election from Nageena as an independent candidate and was elected its MP after defeating his rival BJP candidate.