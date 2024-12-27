Menu Explore
11-yr-old girl mowed down by mini truck in UP’s Firozabad

ByHT Correspondent, Agra
Dec 27, 2024 09:56 PM IST

A speeding mini truck killed 11-year-old Kajal in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, while she walked home from school; two others were injured.

An 11-year-old girl student identified as Kajal was crushed to death by a speeding mini truck while she, along with two other fellow students, was walking back home from school in an area under Fariha police station of Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad district on Friday afternoon, police said.

The vehicle later fell by the roadside and was impounded and its driver was also arrested. (For Representation)
The vehicle later fell by the roadside and was impounded and its driver was also arrested. (For Representation)

Fariha police station incharge Ramit Kumar Arya confirmed the accident and the girl’s death. The two injured girl students Shivangi and Manvi are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

As per the police, the accident occurred after the mini truck driver lost control and hit the girls. The vehicle later fell by the roadside and was impounded, they added. The driver was also arrested. The mini truck was coming from Awagarh town in Etah district, police said.

