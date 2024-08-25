12-hour rescue operation: Out-of-box thinking by police, others, saves teen from suicide

It was a one-of-its kind situation that produced a one-of-its kind solution leading to the rescue of a 17-year-old boy, armed with a pistol, from the verge of suicide after a 12-hour operation in Lucknow’s Jankipuram on Friday. Sulabh Awas in Jankipuram area, cops cordoned off the entire premises in overnight rescue op (HT)

Police, fire brigade personnel, psychiatrist and neighbours went beyond the call of duty using their soft skills, and presence of mind to persuade the teen not to end his life.

The situation unfolded after the police received was an SOS distress call from the parents to save the child.

The 17-year-old class 12 student had locked himself inside his 10x10 room around 3pm on Thursday at Jankipuram’s Sulabh Awas apartment and fired a few shots in the air. He threatened to shoot himself using his father’s licensed pistol while refusing to have a conversation with the family or the police.

The family immediately informed the local police who arrived at the site. Later, senior officials also reached the scene.

The policemen, who are usually trained in dealing with hard crimes, had to deal with the sensitive circumstances that required them to use their judgment and presence of mind.

“When our team reached there, we saw the locked gate and the child in an aggressive state, not ready to communicate at all. Regardless of constant appeal and request, he was not in a mood to come out as he kept threatening to shoot himself,” said Nitish Kumar Srivastava, station house officer of Gudamba police station.

“We waited for hours, but the boy refused to back down. Hence, we decided to go slow and use our cognitive mind so that we can rescue him without any injury or casualty,” he added.

Ranjeet Mishra, a sub-inspector posted at Gudamba police station, started a conversation with the minor.

“I started convincing him by telling him I’m like his big brother and urged him to talk to me. As the child was annoyed with his parents, I even offered him to stay with me as long as he wants,” said Mishra, 30, who without fear of being shot kept communicating with the boy through the room’s window.

Magnet proved futile, emotional drama didn’t work: Cops

“A team of firemen were also called to the spot. A big magnet was arranged so that we call pull the pistol when the boys sleeps. However, we didn’t get any chance as he never slept after that. Emotional ploy like asking his mother and father to cry too didn’t work,” the SHO said.

“While a team kept a touch with the child, another team started cordoning off the area while the senior officers under the supervision of DCP North Abhijith R Shankar,” said ACP Ghazipur Anindya Vikram Singh.

“We kept vigil the entire night as even a minor diversion of attention could have led to something,” said the ACP.

Shaken by the incident, residents of Sulabh Awas helped the police.

“As it was tiring, we kept serving tea, water, and provided chairs for cops, in an overnight exercise while also trying to convince the child initially,” said Santosh Giri, a neighbour and resident of the building.

“It was around 3am when the boy first handed over his pistol from inside after family’s and police’s persuasion. After constant requests, he came out safely,” said DCP North Shankar, adding that the boy is being counselled, while medical and legal experts are being contacted for further action.

Parents should work on impulsive aggression: Expert

Although the exact reason for child’s decision is unknown, according to police, he had constant disputes with his parents.

“The child threatened his parents multiple times before and had run away from home a few months back. He is also addicted to narcotics. He goes to a normal school but he has demanded laptops and mobile phones from his father who has transport business, however, his father is unable to give that as he has to take care of his two other son education,” said another neighbour wishing not to be named.

WHAT TO DO

According to Manini Srivastava, assistant professor, department of psychology, Lucknow University, such behaviour is termed impulsive aggression.

Her research “Aggression and Mental Health in Adolescent: A social cognitive perspective” says aggression among adolescents is a pressing issue, and it can be of two types- impulsive or sudden outbursts of aggression, and planned or premeditated aggression. Recent studies show that up to 53% of Indian adolescents engage in aggressive behaviour. She suggested that parents need to follow delay in gratification by not fulfilling every demand of their wards, teach them to value resources.

“Parents should also give positive punishment and lessen their time on social media and mobile,” said Srivastava, pointing out that adolescent undergo their identify crisis with lots of physical and mental changes.

“They learn by imitation. If they see their parents smoking, being aggressive, they imitate that in their personality,” she said.