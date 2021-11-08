13 PGI doctors figure in Stanford Varsity’s list of top researchers

Names of 13 faculty members of Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences have figured in the list of the world’s top researchers released by Stanford University.

Names of director of PGI Professor Radha Krishna Dhiman, along with the department of Radiodiagnosis Professor RK Gupta (retd), former Head of Department of Neurology prof UK Mishra, Professor of Medical Genetics Sarita Agarwal, Professor of Gastro-Surgery Dr VK Kapoor (Retd), Professor Rakesh Agrawal of PGI, who is currently director, JIPMER, Pondicherry, Dr Uday Chandra Ghoshal, head, Department of Gastroenterology, Professor Jayanti Kalita, Department of Neurology, Professor Ujjal Poddar, head of Pediatric Gastroenterology, Professor of Endocrine Surgery and present chief medical superintendent Dr Gaurav Agrawal, Professor Narayan Prasad, head of the Department Nephrology, Dr Alok Kumar, associate professor of Molecular Medicine and Biotechnology and Dr Rohit Sinha, associate professor of Endocrinology, figure in the list.

The director of the institute, Prof Dhiman, expressed happiness on the names of 13 teachers of PGI in the list of top 2% scientists of the world and congratulated the selected faculty members for their contribution. Professor Dhiman, whose name also figures in the list, said, “PGI is known not only in the state but also in the whole world for providing excellent medical treatment to patients.”

Professor Dhiman said, “Today the faculty members of the institute are known for its innovative research. I hope other teachers and students will also take inspiration from this achievement and do even better in the future.”