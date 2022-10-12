1.3k villages in 18 Uttar Pradesh districts flood-hit, CM Yogi deploys rescue forces

Rain-triggered floods have submerged 1,370 villages in 18 districts of Uttar Pradesh, according to data shared by the relief commissioner’s office in Lucknow on Tuesday.

Balrampur has been identified as the worst-hit district with 287 flooded villages, followed by Siddharthnagar with 129 flood-hit villages. Other districts with the most inundated villages include -- Gorakhpur (120), Shravasti (114), Gonda (110), Bahraich (102), Lakhimpur Kheri (86), Barabanki (82), Bulandshahr (68), Maharajganj (63), Azamgarh (60), Sitapur (57), Basti (32), Sant Kabirnagar (19), Kushinagar (14), Mau (13), Ayodhya (12), and Ambedkar Nagar (2).

According to the communique issued by the relief commissioner’s office, river Ganga is flowing above the danger mark in Badaun. Similarly, Saryu’s water level has breached the warning point in Bahraich. Meanwhile, Sharda is overflowing in Lakhimpur Kheri, Ghaghra in Barabanki, and Rapti in Shravasti, among others.

On Tuesday, three more people died in separate rain-related incidents across the state. Taking cognisance, chief minister Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives. He also directed officials to distribute the permissible relief amount to the bereaved families. He added that those injured in rain-triggered incidents should be provided with immediate medical treatment.

The CM also gave directions to deploy teams of the National Disaster Response Force, State Disaster Response Fund, and Provincial Armed Constabulary in flood-affected areas.

