Rajya Sabha MP C Sadanandan Master has demanded that the Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University must receive special status as it would provide an opportunity for further expansion of the university. He was speaking as chief guest at the 13th Convocation Ceremony of the university on Friday.

Medal winners at the 13th Convocation of DSMNRU in Lucknow on Friday (HT Photo)

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“This joint education system for visually impaired, hearing impaired and other students with disabilities along with general students is an excellent example of inclusive education. The Central Government should consider granting special status to the university. This will provide the university with greater opportunity to expand in teaching, research, innovation, rehabilitation services and technological development for persons with disabilities. It will also strengthen India’s global leadership in inclusive education and disability studies,” he said.

Minister of state for disabled empowerment, independent charge, Narendra Kashyap, who presided over the ceremony in the Governor’s absence, said that Uttar Pradesh is the only state in India running two special universities for persons with disabilities — Dr. Shakuntala Misra National Rehabilitation University and Jagadguru Rambhadracharya Divyangan University in Chitrakoot.

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{{^usCountry}} Reading governor Anandiben Patel’s message, her special officer Sudhir M Bobde expressed happiness over the university being declared a centre of excellence. He highlighted initiatives like ‘Sugandh Path’, where fragrant plants are planted along routes to help visually impaired students navigate independently, and the distribution of AI-based ‘Smart Vision Glasses’ with audio alerts. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Reading governor Anandiben Patel’s message, her special officer Sudhir M Bobde expressed happiness over the university being declared a centre of excellence. He highlighted initiatives like ‘Sugandh Path’, where fragrant plants are planted along routes to help visually impaired students navigate independently, and the distribution of AI-based ‘Smart Vision Glasses’ with audio alerts. {{/usCountry}}

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As many as 1,921 students received degrees and 130 meritorious students were honoured with 156 medals during the ceremony. In all, 27 students with disabilities won 45 medals. This included 13 girls.

Akash Patel, a MA History graduate was honoured with the Chancellor’s Gold Medal.

“Receiving the medal on stage feels incredibly rewarding,” he said, emphasising that consistent effort beyond the classroom curriculum made all the difference.

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Pooja, a 100% visually impaired student from birth also received the Chancellor’s Gold Medal for Visually Impaired Student upon completing her MA in Hindi. Coming from a humble background—with her father working as a farmer—she expressed gratitude for the immense support of her parents and teachers. “I never anticipated receiving this honour,” Pooja said, calling the award a tribute to her mentors’ guidance and her family’s dedication.

Sejal Pandey (MEd Special Education Hearing Impairment) and Rana Pratap (MA Hindi) secured Chancellor’s Gold Medals in hearing impairment and locomotive disability categories respectively.