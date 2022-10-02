14 test positive for dengue in 2 days, total count crosses 200 in Lucknow

At least a dozen more people in Lucknow tested positive for dengue this weekend, taking the total count in the city this year to over 200, officials said.

According to the health department, four new dengue cases emerged on Sunday and at least 10 the day before. Some patients tested positive in a card test and were hospitalised even as the results of the confirmatory (Elisa) test were awaited.

“Three patients tested positive (in card test) this morning and are now undergoing treatment in the dengue ward. Their samples will go for confirmatory tests tomorrow but they will be treated as dengue patients until the results arrive,” said Dr Ajai Shankar Tripathi, medical superintendent of Lok Bandhu Hospital. Ten dengue patients were getting treated there as on Sunday.

“As many as 207 dengue cases have been reported in the state capital since January 1,” said Yogesh Raghuvanshi, district health education officer.

Why the spurt

Doctors said rains that lashed the state capital a few days ago have given rise to the number of spots with stagnated water. “As little as spoonful of water in any little-used area of a house such as the roof or balcony is enough for mosquito breeding,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general association of international doctors.

“Dengue is preventable. If we stop mosquito breeding, dengue will not trouble even a single person. To do that, the only way is to remove its source – stagnated water,” said Dr Sandeep Kapoor, director of Healthcity Hospital.

The health department has started a programme to educate citizens on dengue prevention. “Teams visiting localities for door-to-door survey of vector borne diseases are imparting knowledge about ways to prevent dengue. People are being advised to wear full sleeve shirts and trousers while going out and keeping their houses and surroundings free from stagnated water,” said Dr Manoj Agrawal, chief medical officer of Lucknow.