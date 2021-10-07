15 dead, 26 injured in Barabanki bus-truck collision

Fifteen people died and 26 others sustained injuries when a double-decker bus collided head on with a truck near Baburi village under Dewa police limits of Barabanki district on Thursday morning, said Barabanki district and police officials.

Barabanki district magistrate Adarsh Singh and superintendent of police Yamuna Prasad said the district administration with the help of local police were carrying out rescue operations.

The bus carrying 70 passengers was going to Bahraich from Delhi when the accident took place, said the SP, adding that the collision took place as the bus driver tried to avoid hitting a stray cow. While nine persons were killed on the spot, 26 people were injured in the incident and rushed to hospital where six more died during treatment, he added.

As per the SP, rescue teams rushed the injured people to hospital. He said 11 critically injured people were sent to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre in Lucknow, four others were sent to Barabanki district hospital. Others, who had suffered minor injuries, were discharged after treatment, the SP added.

“I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a horrific road accident in Barabanki, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery,” President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted in Hindi.

Expressing his grief, chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed Barabanki officials to provide best possible treatment to the injured. He also announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to the injured.

Local police officers said primary investigation suggested that the truck coming from the opposite side lost control and rammed into the bus. SP Yamuna Prasad said a helpline number 9454417464 had been issued. He said people concerned could call on this number to get details of any deceased and injured person.