15 U.P. CHCs to work in PPP mode

The U.P. health department has decided to run some community health centres (CHCs) in the private-public-partnership (PPP) mode, to improve quality of service and incorporate the private sector to work with the government.

Ball in govt’s court; names of facilities to be announced after cabinet clears proposal. (Representational Photo)

A proposal has been prepared by the health department and will be sent to the cabinet for approval. As a start, 15 CHCs – selected once the cabinet approves the proposal – shall go in the PPP mode.

The proposal says the CHCs to be given on PPP mode will go for bidding. The bidding will be done on an as-is, where-is basis, where the bidder will physically check facilities at the CHC they want to bid for.

“The bidder needs to run all services that are being provided at CHC and if there is any shortcoming in regard to equipment the same has to be corrected by the bidder. Each bidder will be evaluated on the basis of the bid price they quote and reputation of the firm over their past work,” said a senior health official.

The 15 CHCs that might go on PPP mode include Khadda CHC in Kushinagar, Gajokhar CHC in Varanasi, Malhipur CHC in Shrawasti, Rajapur CHC in Chitrakoot, Nagram CHC in Lucknow, Belaghat CHC in Gorakhpur, Adda Bajaar CHC in Maharajganj, Chandan Chowki CHC in Lakhimpur Khiri, Vishwarganj CHC in Bahraich, Bhogwara CHC in Chandauli, Dapsaura CHC in Fatehpur, Sukhpura CHC in Ballia, Babhani CHC in Sonebhadra, Khajuria CHC in Balrampur and Sirsiya CHC in Siddharthnagar. The names may be changed and the final names will be announced after cabinet approves the proposal.

How the PPP will come into effect

The bidder will examine the CHC and find out what they need to improve in terms of equipment, infrastructure. They will then quote a price they would charge for each patient for different services.

The bidder who gives the best offer in terms of services and fee to be charged, shall win the bid. The patient will continue to get services for free or shall pay a fee just as patients pay at other CHCs. The government will pay the private partner the fee that is fixed per patient.