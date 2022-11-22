1,500 unrecognised madrasas functioning along Indo-Nepal border: UP govt survey

LUCKNOW A total of 1,500 madrasas imparting education to around 2 lakh students have been found functioning along the Indo-Nepal Border in Uttar Pradesh without securing recognition from the state madrasa education board while over 8 lakh students were enrolled with 8,500 unrecognized madrasas across the state, according to the survey conducted by the UP government.

There were around 500 such madrasas in Siddharthnagar, over 400 in Balrampur, 200 in Lakhimpur Kheri, 60 in Maharajganj, more than 400 in Bahraich/Shravasti. Most of these madrasas informed that they got zakat from cities like Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai, Delhi and Hyderabad, but there was no record of the money that reaches them, said insiders.

“Ministers are busy due to the Rampur and Mainpuri bypolls. Once the polls are over, we will sit together to chalk out the future course of action, especially on madrasas along the Indo-Nepal border,” said Iftikhar Ahmed Javed, chairman, UP Madrasa Education Board.

He added, “The emphasis is on parting quality education in madrasas and the children here should be connected with schemes like skill development. The strategy will be made soon. The government’s intention is to teach other subjects like Hindi and English, along with religious education, in these madrasas.”

“We have already said there is nothing to worry about. Our major objective is to streamline education in these madrasas and ensure that they be used only for imparting education, not for other purposes. At the same time, funds for running madrasas should be coming from valid sources. The state government’s first priority would be giving recognition to these madrasas and ensuring that the standard of education in these institutions rises and students who pass out from here can compete with students of other mainline schools,” said Javed.

Minority welfare minister Dharampal Singh had earlier said that most of the madrasas in the border areas had declared zakat as their source of income.

However, minister Dharmpal Singh and minister of state Danish Azad were yet to meet the chief minister with the survey report to seek his directives over the issue, said Iftikhar Ahmed Javed.

He said, “Now, the report has reached the government. There will be a meeting at the government level and further decisions will be taken in due course. The data of madrasas is still being analyzed and every aspect of it would be scrutinised.”