150-year-old Lucknow bridge to be demolished in December

The 150-year-old Katai Wala Bridge, in front of Somnath Dwar in the state capital would be demolished in December.

The bridge had since 1872 served as a lone connecting link between Sadar, Arjunganj, South City areas with Hazratganj and Chowk for years before Mal Avenue and Sadar overbridges came up.

A parallel two-lane bridge, whose construction started in February, will however be operational by the time the old one is demolished and in due course, another two-lane bridge would come up at the place in place of the old one, making total four lanes operational for traffic in front of Somnath Dwar by March 2023.

The four-lanes would be constructed in phases.

DRM Suresh Kumar Sapra of Northern Railways, Lucknow Division, said constructing a new two-lane bridge next to Katai Wala Bridge had started from February 15 at a cost of ₹14.50 crore this year.

“This bridge that is to be demolished was constructed when train services from Lucknow to Barabanki were started by British in 1872. Its number in railways is 786 which, is considered auspicious by Muslims,” railway officials said.

“The old bridge has lived its life and needs to be replaced. The importance of this bridge can be gauged from the fact that it was the only bridge to connect the people of Sultanpur Road, Rae Bareli Road and Cantt to the main city area because at that time neither Sadar Bazar nor Mall Avenue overbridge were constructed,” they said.