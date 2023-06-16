Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
15-day long archaeology training camp begins

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Jun 16, 2023 12:53 AM IST

All the trainees were taken on an educational tour to Kothi Gulistane-Iram and Kothi Darshan Vilas located in Qaisar Bagh Heritage Zone

A 15-day archaeology training programme, scheduled to conclude on June 28, was launched by the Uttar Pradesh State Archaeology Department on Wednesday.

The trainees during archaeology training programme. (HT PHOTO)

On the second day of the training workshop, on Thursday, a topic titled ‘Buddhist circuit in the development of tourism in U.P.’ was delivered by chief speaker Prof Shailendra Nath Kapoor, former head of department, Ancient Indian History, department of archaeology, Lucknow University.

“There are more followers of Buddhism in Sri Lanka than in India,” he said.

In the second session of the training camp, Krishna Mohan Dubey, assistant archaeological officer, department of archaeology gave an illustrated lecture on the classification of stone tools where he provided detailed information about the gradual development of different types of stone tools and their use in prehistoric times.

In the third session of the camp, all the trainees were taken on an educational tour to Kothi Gulistane-Iram and Kothi Darshan Vilas located in Qaisar Bagh Heritage Zone and were informed about the historical importance of both monuments.

