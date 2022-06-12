16 transformers damaged in last 48 hours: LESA struggles to meet power demand in Lucknow

The ongoing heatwave and poor maintenance by Lucknow Electricity Supply Administration (LESA) have left the residents of many areas in the state capital fuming and without power for hours.

During the last 48 hours, LESA’s 16 transformers got damaged, with residents suffering power cuts lasting 10 hours in a few areas of the state capital. Rajajipuram reported damage to four transformers while an equal number of transformers got damaged in Indira Nagar. Two transformers got damaged in Alambagh, two in Chinhat, and three in Bakshi Ka Talab.

There were more than 40 power cuts in a day in Sarojininagar. The residents of Sarojininagar, Rahimabad, Shanti Nagar, Sarojininagar PHC, Tehsil Nagar, Tripurari Nagar, Kanchanpuri, and Sainik Society came out and protested against the power cuts.

Meanwhile, the power supply got disrupted in Nazirabad due to a cable fault, which took six hours to repair. Prolonged power cuts were reported from areas of Para, Shubham City, lasting more than 5 hours because of a broken transmission line.

Chief engineer (Cis-Gomti) Vipin Jain said, “There has been a considerable increase in demand for power since last one month. The power supply infrastructure is under stress and LESA is trying its best to maintain an uninterrupted supply during the peak hours.”

“I have asked the engineers to keep an eye on the load on transformers and also report the reasons behind the transformers getting damaged in such a large number,” Jain said