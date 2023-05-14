Civic polls: 164 mayoral candidates lose deposits in Uttar Pradesh

As many as 164 candidates, who contested for the post of mayor in all 17 municipal corporations of Uttar Pradesh in just concluded civic polls, forfeited their deposits.

Except SP candidate, all other seven mayoral candidates in Ayodhya lost their deposits. (For Representation)

In fact, only 15 such candidates were able to save their deposits. In state capital Lucknow, 11 candidates, except that of the SP, lost their deposits. Also, the deposits of all 11 candidates who lost in mayoral polls in Ghaziabad and five in Jhansi were forfeited.

Deposits of 6 candidates except that of the Congress in Shahjahanpur, of 6 other candidates except that of the BSP in Saharanpur and of 9 except that of the SP in Varanasi were also forfeited.

Except SP candidate, all other seven candidates in Ayodhya lost their deposits. In Aligarh, 8 candidates except that of the BSP, in Kanpur 11 candidates except that of the SP and 19 candidates except that of the SP in Prayagraj also lost their deposits.

Similarly, in Firozabad, 9 except SP candidate, 11 independents except the SP candidate in Bareilly, 7 in Mathura, 12 except the AIMIM and the SP in Meerut and 10 except the Congress in Moradabad failed to save their deposits.