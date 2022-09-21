16,552 cybercrime incidents in one-and-a-half yrs, U.P. house told

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday informed the state legislative assembly that 16,552 incidents of cybercrime had been reported in the state from January 2021 to July 2022.

Minister for parliamentary affairs Suresh Khanna gave this information while replying to a question of Samajwadi Party MLA Pankaj Malik during question hour in the state assembly. Khanna said 15,202 officers and employees had been imparted training for checking cybercrime up to now. He said the state government had added 16 new police stations to deal with cybercrime, adding that there were only two such police stations in Lucknow and NOIDA. He said with this, the state now had more police stations to deal with cybercrime.

PIPED WATER

Minister for Jal Shakti Swatantradev Singh, replying to a question of Abhay Singh, said the implementation of Har Ghar Jal scheme to provide piped water supply to all households in rural areas had been delayed by six months to one year due to the Covid pandemic. He said the state government had set a target to implement the scheme by 2024. The state government was covering 10,000 hours holds everyday under the scheme. A target to cover 51,000 households on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday was set. He said, adding the state government covered 120821 households under the scheme on PM’s birthday.

NO PROPOSAL FOR SCHOOL SANITAION STAFF

The state government on Tuesday informed the state assembly that there was no proposal under consideration to appoint separate personnel for cleaning of schools. Minister of state (independent charge), basic education, Sandeep Kumar Singh said the personnel responsible for cleaning of villages were expected to clean the schools as well.