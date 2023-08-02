16-year-old girl dies five days after molester forced her to drink sanitiser

A 16-year-old schoolgirl in Bareilly succumbed during treatment on Tuesday nearly five days after she was forced to drink sanitiser for resisting molestation by some people, said senior police officials on Tuesday.

The girl’s father alleged that one Udesh Rathor (21) often used to trouble the girl while returning from school and he started molesting her on July 27. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

The police, however, have failed to arrest the accused even after five days.

Superintendent of police (City) Rahul Bhati said, on July 27, the victim was returning home from school when some people started molesting her, they said. When the victim’s brother tried to intervene, he was beaten up by the accused people, he said, adding that they also recorded a video of the incident and uploaded it on social media.

He further said the FIR against one Udesh Rathore under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 341 (for wrongful restraint) and 354-A (for sexual harassment against a woman through physical contact and advances that involved explicit sexual gestures) was registered on the complaint of the girl’s father at Izzat Nagar police station on July 28.

“Whatever facts emerge in the post-mortem examination, action will be initiated accordingly,” Bhati said.

Inspector in-charge of Izzat Nagar police station, Arun Kumar Shrivastava said the appropriate sections in the case will be increased according to the findings of the postmortem examination and the complainant’s further allegations. He said further efforts are on to arrest the accused and a probe is on in the matter.

According to the police, the deceased has been identified as a resident of the Matth Lakshmipur area under Izzat Nagar police station limits of Bareilly and was a student of a government-aided school.

The girl’s father alleged that one Udesh Rathor (21) often used to trouble the girl while returning from school and he started molesting her on July 27. He said the accused was later joined by three other people. When the girl resisted, she was made to drink sanitiser.

After being made to drink sanitiser, the girl’s condition started deteriorating. She was admitted to a private hospital, from where she was referred to the district hospital, where doctors declared her dead, police said.

With PTI inputs

