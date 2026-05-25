16-yr-old boy dies after falling from zipline in UP’s Firozabad: Police

A 16-year-old boy from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad died after falling from a 45 feet high zipline (ropeway) at an amusement park in Agra city on Sunday, police said.

Prima facie, police said the breaking of the hook on the zipline might have caused the mishap. (Representative file photo)

Prima facie, police said the breaking of the hook on the zipline might have caused the mishap.

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Additional deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Crime) Himanshu Gaurav said the police received information at 6pm on Sunday that a boy had fallen from a ropeway at Chaupati and was severely injured.

“Police from Tajganj police station reached the spot and took the injured boy to the emergency ward of SN Medical College and Hospital but doctors declared him dead”, said ADCP (Crime) at Agra.

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“Initial information suggests that the breaking of the hook on the calibre of ropeway was the cause of the incident. The body was sent for post mortem and a case was registered. Two of the staff including safety incharge and Chaupati manager were taken in custody for interrogation”, Himanshu Gaurav said.

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{{^usCountry}} The deceased student, a class 11 student, was at the amusement park with his family. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The deceased student, a class 11 student, was at the amusement park with his family. {{/usCountry}}

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A Delhi-based company was contracted for the amusement park at Chaupati. A statement from the company is awaited and the copy will be updated whenever it is received.