17 former SGPGI doctors awaiting retirement dues

About 17 doctors who served the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) since its inception are allegedly running from pillar to post to get their gratuity and leave encashment for the last two years after retirement. The 17 retired doctors have written a letter to the Uttar Pradesh governor, who is also the visitor of the institute, to ensure fair treatment, considering their “outstanding record and dedication to the institute”.

Dr KN Prasad, one of the 17 doctors waiting for gratuity, said, “We are extremely pained to inform you that even after working hard day and night for more than three decades, we, the retired faculty members of SGPGIMS, have been deprived of our retirement dues e.g. pension, commutation of pension, gratuity, leave encashment, etc even after several months to more than a year after our superannuation.”

One of the retired faculty Dr TN Dhole has passed away and his wife is still waiting to get the money earned by him.

“We have represented to the President SGPGIMS (chief secretary of UP) and sought an appointment with him but have not received any response. Now we have written to governor of the state for releasing our dues,” he added.

He said, “The Governing Body decided the parity of SGPGIMS with AIIMS in 1997. The GO dated 10.3.2004 increased the retirement age of SGPGIMS faculty from 60 to 62 years-retirement benefits were not changed. Besides GO dated 12.6.2012 increased the retirement age of SGPGIMS faculty from 62 to 65 years, retirement benefits were not changed. As per GOs with regard to pay scales, NPA, allowances etc as were applicable at AIIMS-New Delhi were made applicable to the faculty members of SGPGIMS Lucknow. The rules clearly mention that faculty members at AIIMS who retire at 65 years get gratuity of maximum ₹20 lakh, 40% commutation of pension and leave encashment. which we are denied here in PGI.”

Another retired faculty member said, “Before 2018, all retiring faculty members were getting their retirement dues i.e. pension, commutation of pension, family pension, gratuity, leave encashment, etc. at par with AIIMS, New Delhi within a very reasonable time after their retirement. However, for the last about two years, this practice was surprisingly interrupted, and the release of various retirement dues of faculty members was delayed causing stress and anxiety to not only us who have retired but also to those who are due to retire in the near future.”

Dr AK Shukla, former faculty of SGPGI, said, “This imbroglio needs personal intervention from the visitor of institute (governor) to resolve this long- pending matter and release all our pending retirement dues, including pension, commutation of pension, family pension, gratuity, leave encashment, etc as per the Seventh Pay Commission and as prevalent at AIIMS-New Delhi to all those who have already retired.”

Have sent proposal to state govt: PGI director

When contacted, SGPGIMS director professor Radha Krishna Dhiman said, “I have recommended parity for retired doctors and sent the proposal to the state government for further action. However, the state government has some issues about parity with AIIMS for those retiring at 65 years of age. The issue would be amicably sorted out soon.”