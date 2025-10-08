‘1,700-year-old’ coins found near Maharajganj stupa

An earthen pot containing hundreds of coins, believed to be at least 1,700 years old, was discovered near a Buddhist stupa in the Maharajganj district on Tuesday, officials said. The Devdaha site in Maharajganj from where the coins were unearthed on Tuesday (File)

The discovery was made by workers, who were digging as part of a construction activity at the site located in Devdaha village in the district’s Laxmipur block.

The excavation site lies within a known heritage zone where several ancient Buddhist relics have been found previously. The pot, with the coins, weighed at 36.4 kilograms, archaeologists said, adding that the coins could date back to the Kushan period (30–375 CE).

Regional archaeology officer Krishna Mohan Dwivedi said, “The coins appear to be from the Kushan era. They are made of a copper-like metal. They were found during the construction of a boundary wall surrounding the Buddhist stupa. All artefacts have been secured and handed over to officials concerned for detailed analysis.”

He added that the exact dating, inscriptions, and composition of the coins would be examined by experts from the archaeology department. The area, already known for its Buddhist relics, has been sealed for further excavation and preservation.

Eyewitnesses reported that villagers gathered in large numbers upon hearing about the discovery.

Experts believe that the coins could provide significant insights into the trade, governance, and cultural activities of the Kushan Empire, which played a pivotal role in the expansion of art and commerce in ancient India.